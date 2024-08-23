Khloé Kardashian Shares Shady Quote Accusing Haters of Having 'Deep Rooted Issues' They 'Refuse to Heal'
Khloé Kardashian wants people to quit their whining.
On Thursday, August 22, the reality star took to Instagram with a cryptic quote addressing the topic of hate — which her famous family has received quite a lot of throughout their time in the spotlight.
"To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well," the message shared to the Good American co-founder's Instagram Story read.
Kardashian additionally shared a motivational quote to her social media page, asking fans to "just enjoy life," as "we will never be this young again."
The 40-year-old frequently uploads messages online encouraging her followers to be more kind, but the whole Kardashian-Jenner crew has also been open about how criticism they receive via social media affects them in the real world.
On the latest season of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner fully broke down in tears because of hate comments she kept seeing online during an emotional conversation with her sister Kendall Jenner.
"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," the Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted. "After Paris [Fashion Week], there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."
"You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child," Kylie continued, attempting to defend herself against trolls accusing her of "aging terribly."
The 27-year-old mentioned the "journey" she's went through over the past year dissolving half of her lip filler, noting: "I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change."
"I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" Kylie vented.
"Even if I did get so much surgery and I got all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks," she declared. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."