OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian Shares Shady Quote Accusing Haters of Having 'Deep Rooted Issues' They 'Refuse to Heal'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian can't stand the haters!

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian wants people to quit their whining.

On Thursday, August 22, the reality star took to Instagram with a cryptic quote addressing the topic of hate — which her famous family has received quite a lot of throughout their time in the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian quote adult haters deep rooted issues refuse heal
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian shared a quote clapping back at 'adult haters.'

"To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well," the message shared to the Good American co-founder's Instagram Story read.

Kardashian additionally shared a motivational quote to her social media page, asking fans to "just enjoy life," as "we will never be this young again."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian quote adult haters deep rooted issues refuse heal
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The reality star frequently encourages her followers to be more kind.

Article continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old frequently uploads messages online encouraging her followers to be more kind, but the whole Kardashian-Jenner crew has also been open about how criticism they receive via social media affects them in the real world.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian quote adult haters deep rooted issues refuse heal
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian's family has faced loads of backlash throughout their time in the spotlight.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

On the latest season of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner fully broke down in tears because of hate comments she kept seeing online during an emotional conversation with her sister Kendall Jenner.

"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," the Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted. "After Paris [Fashion Week], there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian quote adult haters deep rooted issues refuse heal
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner cried about hate comments she'd been receiving during the latest season of 'The Kardashians.'

Article continues below advertisement

"You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child," Kylie continued, attempting to defend herself against trolls accusing her of "aging terribly."

The 27-year-old mentioned the "journey" she's went through over the past year dissolving half of her lip filler, noting: "I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" Kylie vented.

"Even if I did get so much surgery and I got all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks," she declared. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.