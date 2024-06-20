Kylie Jenner Cries Over Excessive Hateful Comments About How She Looks 'Old': 'It's a Miracle I Still Have Confidence'

In one scene of the show, Jenner brought up viral paparazzi photos of herself at Paris Fashion Week back in January — specifically referencing one photo of the brunette bombshell's smile lines forming slight creases in her cheeks, causing trolls to claim she was "aging terribly."

"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," the reality star admitted while expressing her upset feelings to sister Kendall Jenner. "After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."