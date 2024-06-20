Kylie Jenner Cries Over Excessive Hateful Comments About How She Looks 'Old': 'It's a Miracle I Still Have Confidence'
Hate comments finally got to Kylie Jenner.
During the Thursday, June 20, episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old broke down in tears while discussing the incessant negative comments she receives from haters online.
In one scene of the show, Jenner brought up viral paparazzi photos of herself at Paris Fashion Week back in January — specifically referencing one photo of the brunette bombshell's smile lines forming slight creases in her cheeks, causing trolls to claim she was "aging terribly."
"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," the reality star admitted while expressing her upset feelings to sister Kendall Jenner. "After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."
“You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, pointing to her face.
Noting she's gone through "a journey" throughout the past year in an effort to dissolve half of her lip filler, the mom-of-two declared: "I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change."
Kylie proceeded to wipe away her tears, as she confessed, "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?"
"Even if I did get so much surgery and I got all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks," the makeup mogul vented to Kendall. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."
Attempting to lift her younger sister's spirits, Kendall insisted Kylie "never looked younger and never looked better."
"No matter how much we talk about it, everyone's going to think I've had a full facial reconstruction and so have you," the 818 Tequila founder told Kylie. "Sadly, it's something we just really have to grow a tough skin on."
Elsewhere in the episode, Kylie sat down for a confessional, where she promised to brush her emotions to the side when it comes to online hate.
"I think that I'm really strong, and I was put in this position for a reason. I do think of myself as a confident person. I’m so grateful, so blessed that I can wake up and look in the mirror and like what I see and think that I’m beautiful," expressed the Sprinter creator, who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.
Kylie concluded: "I always keep it pushing. I have to. Like, I cannot let the comments get me down. I have s--- to do."