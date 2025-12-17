Khloé Kardashian Shocks Mom Kris Jenner With Intimate Question About the Last Time She's Given a 'Blowie'
Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner just gave rare insight into her s-- life.
During the Wednesday, December 17, episode of Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the momager, 70, was caught off guard when presented with an unexpected question about intimacy.
Kardashian inquired about the last time her mother — who is dating Corey Gamble — gave a “blowie.”
“Oh…I don’t remember. I’m not answering that question,” Jenner said.
The Good American co-founder, 41, admitted that she wasn’t going to ask but made a spur-of-the-moment decision.
“That wasn’t really on there. I wanted to see what you would do. Felt like I had to spruce you up a bit,” she teased.
Khloé Kardashian Asks Kris Jenner About Christmas Party Hookups
Kardashian also brought up the topic of intimacy earlier in Wednesday's podcast episode, asking Jenner whether anyone has hooked up at one of her Christmas parties.
“I don’t know. Hooked up? Like in the bathroom?” the 70-year-old inquired.
“Why wouldn’t you know? Had s--, given a blowie under the table…have they?” the mom-of-two said.
Jenner blushed before reversing the question on her daughter, “Have you? I haven’t. I know nothing.”
“My goal on Christmas Eve is to be incoherently drunk, and it normally happens…it hasn’t happened the past few years, which sucks for me,” the 41-year-old explained. “Anyways, I’ve had great, wild times. But what happened to the one where one of your people ended up having s-- with the waiter that Cici [Bussey] walked in on?”
The momager was shocked at how X-rated the conversation turned.
“Mom, you’re trying to tell me you’ve never snuck away with one of your husbands or someone you’ve dated at one of these parties?” Kardashian pressed her.
“In the middle of a Christmas Eve party with Santa there? No,” Jenner said.
Kris Jenner Calls Boyfriend Corey Gamble Her 'Ride or Die'
Jenner has been dating Gamble for over 10 years, though the duo never married. She recently celebrated his 45th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute on November 10.
“Happy birthday, babe @coreygamble! Thank you for being my rock, my ride or die, and the most incredible partner. Thank you for all you do every single day, for the love you give, and for always being there for all of us. I’m so blessed to have you by my side. I love you!!!” she wrote.
The actor commented, “Love you bab.”
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Debunk Split Rumors
They faced breakup rumors earlier this year, which an insider quickly debunked.
The source told TMZ in September that “Kris and Corey are happy and going stronger than ever…and they have no idea where the rumors started or why some outlets ran with it.”