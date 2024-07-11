Kris Jenner, 68, Reveals If She'd Ever Marry Boyfriend Corey Gamble, 43, After a Decade of Dating
Will Kris Jenner walk down the aisle for a third time?
The topic of potentially getting married to longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble came up on the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians when the matriarch went shopping with close friends Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton.
While chatting, Jenner, 68, explained to them that she would be undergoing a hysterectomy after doctors found a tumor on her ovaries. Her pals weren't expecting the scary health update, with Hilton, 65, quipping, "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!"
Jenner laughed and replied, "I mean, not right this very second!"
"I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow]. I'm like, 'That's a little early for me to be...'" Hilton joked.
"Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid. I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!" the mom-of-six told Hilton and Resnick, 67.
Jenner and Gamble, 43, have been dating since 2014, when they met at pal Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza.
Some people have questioned their romance due to their 25-year age gap, but it's never affected their relationship.
"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you? I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a f------ big number, but it's a number!" the momager explained on a previous episode of The Kardashians.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'I Smell Another Flop': Meghan Markle Ridiculed for Adding Rosé Wine to Luxury Brand American Riviera Orchard
- Kris Jenner Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals 'Really Emotional Health Scare': 'They Found Something'
- 15 Craziest Celebrity Bedroom Confessions: From Chelsea Handler's Threesome to Jane Fonda's Toys
"Listen, I can’t explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time," Jenner gushed.
The pair's dynamic also carries into their work life, as the Safely co-founder explained in an interview, "I think Corey is super. He's an amazing gut. He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things. He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make."
"He's such a great person to bounce things off of," she added. "I really love his point of view on things."
Gamble has also grown close to Jenner's six children.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jenner was married to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991 and Caitlyn Jenner, 74 — who was known as Bruce during their marriage — from 1991 to 2014.