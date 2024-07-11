Jenner and Gamble, 43, have been dating since 2014, when they met at pal Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza.

Some people have questioned their romance due to their 25-year age gap, but it's never affected their relationship.

"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you? I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a f------ big number, but it's a number!" the momager explained on a previous episode of The Kardashians.