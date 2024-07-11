OK Magazine
Kris Jenner, 68, Reveals If She'd Ever Marry Boyfriend Corey Gamble, 43, After a Decade of Dating

Photo of Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Jul. 11 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Will Kris Jenner walk down the aisle for a third time?

The topic of potentially getting married to longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble came up on the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians when the matriarch went shopping with close friends Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble started dating in 2014.

While chatting, Jenner, 68, explained to them that she would be undergoing a hysterectomy after doctors found a tumor on her ovaries. Her pals weren't expecting the scary health update, with Hilton, 65, quipping, "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!"

Jenner laughed and replied, "I mean, not right this very second!"

The reality star said she would maybe marry Gamble in two years.

"I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow]. I'm like, 'That's a little early for me to be...'" Hilton joked.

"Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid. I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!" the mom-of-six told Hilton and Resnick, 67.

The momager is 25 years older than her beau.

Jenner and Gamble, 43, have been dating since 2014, when they met at pal Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza.

Some people have questioned their romance due to their 25-year age gap, but it's never affected their relationship.

"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you? I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a f------ big number, but it's a number!" the momager explained on a previous episode of The Kardashians.

"Listen, I can’t explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time," Jenner gushed.

The pair's dynamic also carries into their work life, as the Safely co-founder explained in an interview, "I think Corey is super. He's an amazing gut. He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things. He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make."

Jenner has been married twice.

"He's such a great person to bounce things off of," she added. "I really love his point of view on things."

Gamble has also grown close to Jenner's six children.

Jenner was married to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991 and Caitlyn Jenner, 74 — who was known as Bruce during their marriage — from 1991 to 2014.

