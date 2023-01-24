Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Brutally Unfair' Death Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Mom

Admitting that she has "been avoiding this" because she doesn't want to accept that Andrea is truly gone, Khloé wrote, "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb."

A PRECIOUS BROOD! THE KUTEST KARDASHIAN KIDS MOMENTS: PHOTOS

"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.," she confessed before adding, "But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult."