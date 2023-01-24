Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Brutally Unfair' Death Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Mom
Khloé Kardashian has paid tribute to the late mom of Tristan Thompson, Andrea, three weeks after her tragic death.
On Monday, January 23, The Kardashians star honored Andrea on Instagram with throwback photos of the pair accompanied by a heartfelt message.
Admitting that she has "been avoiding this" because she doesn't want to accept that Andrea is truly gone, Khloé wrote, "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb."
"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.," she confessed before adding, "But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult."
The mother-of-two — who shares True, 4, and a young son with the NBA pro — explained she is choosing to not say goodbye to Tristan's mom for good because "that is something I cannot fathom."
"Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again," Khloé declared. "I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish."
The Good American cofounder heartbreakingly continued, "So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."
She went on to assure Andrea — who suffered a heart attack earlier this month at her home in Toronto — that her four sons will be OK.
"I know you never wanted to leave your boys," Khloé penned. "They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy."
"Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok," the reality star concluded, referring to Tristan's younger brother who suffers from epilepsy. "We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side."
As OK! reported, Tristan's mom died on Thursday, January 5, after being rushed to the hospital. Medical experts attempted to resuscitate her, but unfortunately, they were unable to do so.
Despite being broken up, Khloé flew to Canada to be by her baby daddy's side following his loss, with Kim Kardashian later joining the on-again, off-again duo before the famous sisters returned to L.A. on Monday, January 9.
Khloé and Kim, along with momager Kris Jenner, flew back to Toronto the following week for Andrea's funeral, which also saw Drake in attendance.