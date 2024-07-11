Khloé Kardashian Admits She 'Would Have Tried' Ozempic When She Was 'Bigger'
Khloé Kardashian revealed she would have hopped on the Ozempic train when she was heavier.
On the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu, the 40-year-old thought about the current weight-loss trend.
“When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it. Because I tried any other thing,” the star said. “I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works. And that is a lifestyle change.”
“I do circuit training with cardio intervals. I’m always spiking my heart rate up and down. For a shoot like that where I know I am going to be showing a lot of skin, I definitely work out much harder,” she added of workout routine. “And then I always celebrate with a full large pizza. Just cheese. I am a kid’s menu type of girl. But life is about balance.”
The Good American co-founder declared she's "not about the number on a scale."
"I just think people should be active and I don’t really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself," she added.
Kardashian has been open about how she's struggled with body image over the years.
“When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure,” she said on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021. “And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”
“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,'” she said. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?' No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”
Kardashian has been accused of taking Ozempic, but she admitted she wasn't taking the prescription medication.
"Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people," she clapped back at a fan.