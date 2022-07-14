We Were Rooting For You! Public Goes Wild Over Khloé Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson — See The Best Reactions
It was the news that had everyone shook. On Wednesday, July 13, it was revealed Khloé Kardashian would be welcoming her second child, reportedly a baby boy, with cheating ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative for the Good American cofounder spilled to Radar. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
READY TO WED? TRISTAN THOMPSON SPOKE WITH KRIS JENNER ABOUT MARRYING KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN RIGHT BEFORE PATERNITY DRAMA
While the on-again, off-again couple, who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, are not back together in a romantic sense, the two will continue their dynamic of simply being coparents.
This will be the second child the NBA star has welcomed in the past year, as it was revealed he cheated on Kardashian with Texas fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, which resulted in a baby boy, born in December.
Following the breaking news of their expectant second child, the internet went wild, with one Twitter user writing, "Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man?" and another penning, "no joke. Somebody needs to sit down with khloe Kardashian & have a serious talk with her …because she look desperate."
Others could not believe the confusing timeline of events. "So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well another woman is carrying his baby, born in December, who he hasn’t even met yet. Do I have this correct? This is some next level clownery," one person wrote of the situation.
TRISTAN THOMPSON JEALOUS OVER KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S 'HAPPY' NEW ROMANCE, HE'S TRIED 'COUNTLESS TIMES' TO WIN HER BACK, SPILLS SOURCE
"me trying to figure out the timeline of when khloe kardashian and tristan thompson decided to have another baby via surrogate, when he got another woman pregnant, and when khloe found out about it even though it has no effect on my life whatsoever," another person joked.
As OK! previously reported, the impending baby boy was conceived in November before the news broke about Thompson being unfaithful yet again to The Kardashians star.
"Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family," an insider explained of the arrival of their son.
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.