While the on-again, off-again couple, who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, are not back together in a romantic sense, the two will continue their dynamic of simply being coparents.

This will be the second child the NBA star has welcomed in the past year, as it was revealed he cheated on Kardashian with Texas fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, which resulted in a baby boy, born in December.

Following the breaking news of their expectant second child, the internet went wild, with one Twitter user writing, "Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man?" and another penning, "no joke. Somebody needs to sit down with khloe Kardashian & have a serious talk with her …because she look desperate."