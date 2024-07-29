Khloé Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim for Wearing a Gold Gown to 2-Year-Old Tatum's Birthday Party: Photos

"I feel like we have had a lifetime together yet you are only two years old. I know we were destined to be together," she declared. "I know we have had many moments together before we ever met. The comfort I find in your eyes confirms we’ve known one another before."

"My precious son, I know you were mine in another lifetime. I know this because of the way you look at me. The way we giggle when we stare at one another," the reality star continued. "The bond you have with your sister. The relationships you have with everyone in our family that was here before you. It’s as if you knew us all before. The insight you already have. The knowledge you possess. The way you know how to love. The way you communicate!!"