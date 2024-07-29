Khloé Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim for Wearing a Gold Gown to 2-Year-Old Tatum's Birthday Party: Photos
It's better to be overdressed than underdressed!
On Sunday, July 28, Khloé Kardashian invited friends and family over to celebrate her son Tatum Thompson's 2nd birthday, but the outfit sister Kim Kardashian wore to the shindig made it seem as if she was headed to a red carpet event.
"Wowee, the Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!" the Good American co-founder quipped, 40, as she showed off her sibling's sleeveless floor-length gown.
Kim, 43, giggled, as daughter Chicago West, 6, stayed by her side, explaining she's in the middle of "moving," so she only has "fancy or workout clothes."
"No, you are the party, I love this," Khloé replied.
The mom-of-two — who also shares daughter True, 6, with ex Tristan Thompson, 33 — also took videos of Kris Jenner, 68, at the gathering, in addition to showing off the over-the-top dinosaur decorations, treats and activities for the kids.
On Instagram, Kim gave a sweet shout-out to her nephew, writing, "Happy 2nd birthday Tatum! My baby! I love you so so so much!"
Khloé also posted a tribute to her little boy, noting she's in disbelief that he's "already" 2.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I feel like we have had a lifetime together yet you are only two years old. I know we were destined to be together," she declared. "I know we have had many moments together before we ever met. The comfort I find in your eyes confirms we’ve known one another before."
"My precious son, I know you were mine in another lifetime. I know this because of the way you look at me. The way we giggle when we stare at one another," the reality star continued. "The bond you have with your sister. The relationships you have with everyone in our family that was here before you. It’s as if you knew us all before. The insight you already have. The knowledge you possess. The way you know how to love. The way you communicate!!"
Khloé wrapped up her sweet post by sharing how "proud" she is of Tatum, noting he has a "gentle, polite, intelligent, loving, infectious spirit."
"You light up every single room. There’s no denying that. Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers, as am I," she gushed. "Happy birthday my sweet handsome boy! You are loved tremendously by this incredible tribe of ours!"