Khloé Kardashian Squats Down to Snap Her Sister Kim's Bodysuit in Hilarious Bathroom Video

You can't get much closer than a sister! Kim Kardashian proved how tight she is with her sister Khloé Kardashian via Instagram on Saturday, July 21, when she shared a video of the Good American co-founder getting up close and personal with her.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared a funny video of her sister Khloé helping snap her bodysuit.

In the clip shared to Kim's Instagram Story, the SKIMS creator could be seen standing with her legs slightly spread apart as Khloé bent down into a full squat in order to help snap together her sister's black bodysuit. "Things I find in my phone... thanks @KhloeKardashian," Kim wrote alongside the hilarious video, which the mom-of-four recorded with her pants pulled down in front of a mirror.

"This is literally what sisters do," Kim declared. "I can't snap my bodysuit!" "This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long," Khloé quipped. "When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?'"

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian recorded the hilarious moment from the bathroom.

"There's one," Khloé said after finally getting a button to shut. While it took a few tries and a bit of laughter, Khloé eventually successfully snapped together all of the buttons on Kim's bodysuit.

Kim and Khloé have been able to spend a decent amount of quality time together as of recently. Earlier this month, the dynamic duo traveled all the way to India together for billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram In the video, Kim Kardashian's pants were pulled down as Khloé tried to snap the bodysuit's buttons.

Also in July, Khloé and Kim stepped out to Michael Rubin's exclusive white party in the Hamptons — where Hollywood's hottest stars gather annually to celebrate Independence Day. The sisters have seemed to overcome a previous rough patch they faced in their sibling relationship.

During an episode of The Kardashians aired in May, Kim called her younger sister "unbearable" while complaining about Khloé opting to stay at home most of the time instead of joining her famous family for events, parties or various vacations. "She needs to get out and live her life," the American Horror Story actress insisted of Khloé. "All arrows are pointing towards misery. She feels guilty for leaving."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian was previously frustrated with her sister Khloé always wanting to stay home.

Kim claimed the mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, True, 6, and son, Tatum, almost 2, with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson — is "so stuck in a routine" that she's allowing potentially positive opportunities to pass by. "She's not gonna meet anyone in carpool. She's not gonna meet anyone at drop-off," Kim snubbed, seemingly in reference to Khloé's lack of effort when it comes to dating. "She's only gonna meet people when she does adult things. I think Khloé would be happier if she wasn't so rigid about a schedule."

In response to her sister's argument, Khloé refused to back down, stating: "Kim can fly by the seat of her pants, but I'm not gonna change who I am." "I was like, ‘You know what? I actually don't care to do this,'" she said after turning down a trip to Paris with Kim for fashion week. "I would rather be with my kids."