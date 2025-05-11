Khloé Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable as Fans Compare Her to Mom Kris Jenner: 'Identical'
Khloé Kardashian looked shockingly similar to her mom at a recent outing.
The reality star, 40, shocked fans with photos at the German Perfume Awards in Düsseldorf, where she appeared "identical" to Kris Jenner.
The Good American co-founder rocked a voluminous high ponytail and purple sequin halter gown as she accepted an award for her XO Khloé fragrance. The honor, however, was the last thing on fans' minds.
"Very pretty! That 3rd pic is the most I've seen you look identical to Kris," one social media user wrote, to which Kardashian replied, "oh what a compliment!!!!!!"
Jenner joined the conversation, writing, "I’m SCREAMING!!!!! I’m so proud my beautiful girl!!!!!"
"I love you, mommy," Kardashian responded.
The beauty mogul captioned the social media carousel, "Duftstars thank you! What an incredible honor!! I am still floating! XO Khloe."
Her famous friends took to the comments to congratulate her, including Khadijah and Malika Haqq.
Drag queen Naomi Smalls added, "The clear sequin is a serve miss ma'am."
This is not the first time the Kardashians star has resembled her mom.
In a March 24 event for their family friends, Michael and Lydia Kives, the mother-daughter duo looked strikingly similar as they stood side by side with matching bobs.
"Khloé's twin," one person wrote, while another said, "Khloé is your Tall-Mini Me!"
Khloé Kardashian's Recent Controversial Bikini Snaps
Khloé made headlines recently for a series of bikini photos where she looked noticeably thinner. Fans tore her apart in the comments section of her Instagram, speculating that she took Ozempic to achieve a slimmer physique.
In the April 28 social media share, the mom stood with her children, True, 7, and Tatum Thompson, while rocking a red polka dot bikini.
"I liked her better when she was thicker," one person wrote, while another encouraged her to "put some meat on them bones."
Many others, however, praised her ripped abs and said she looked "strong and healthy."
Khloé Kardashian's Journey With Her Body
Khloé previously opened up about how her split from Lamar Odom encouraged her to start going to the gym and get in shape.
"As a byproduct, my body started changing," the TV star explained to an outlet in December 2024. "I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it."
Although she is happy with her lean physique, she said she felt more confident when she was bigger.
"I thought I was the hottest thing in the world..." she confessed. "The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing. I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society.' And I’m like, 'Ok, you guys are so confusing!' I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me."