No Worries!Tristan Thompson Parties In Greece Days After Khloé Kardashian Reveals Baby No. 2 With Cheating Ex
What backlash? Tristan Thompson appeared far from fazed by the backlash he's been receiving since news that he is welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian made headlines earlier this week.
The womanizer was seen living it up with friends in Mykonos at the viral sensation Salt Bae's restaurant. Offering glimpses of his lavish night out, Thompson shared videos to his Instagram Story of famed chef Nusr-Et preparing the group's meal in front of them, as well as a video of himself seasoning the meat in Nusr-Et's signature style.
Though the NBA pro is active on social media, he has yet to make mention of the on-again, off-again couple's baby news.
MARALEE NICHOLS IS 'NOT SURPRISED' BY TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOMING SECOND CHILD WITH KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
As Radar reported, the reality star and the father of her daughter, True, 4, will be welcoming their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate any day now, as a rep for Kardashian said their kiddo's sibling was "conceived in November."
The pair's baby was conceived one month before it was revealed that Thompson not only cheated on Kardashian again, but that the incident resulted in the birth of a baby boy, Theo, who was born in December.
After vehemently denying the rumors, Thompson confirmed in January that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby while apologizing to The Kardashians star for all he has put her through.
OK! reported that despite planning to expand their family, the exes have not spoken since December outside of coparenting True. As for how they plan to navigate this next chapter, an insider spilled Kardashian "will have the baby full time," but, she "wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."
READY TO WED? TRISTAN THOMPSON SPOKE WITH KRIS JENNER ABOUT MARRYING KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN RIGHT BEFORE PATERNITY DRAMA
And while Thompson will be active and present in the newborn's life, the same couldn't be said for baby Theo, as Nichols confirmed after her son's arrival that her baby daddy hadn't made an attempt to meet their child.
Nevertheless, he lamented in his January statement that he looked forward to "amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
Thompson and Nichols are still battling it out in court over child support.