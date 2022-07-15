What backlash? Tristan Thompson appeared far from fazed by the backlash he's been receiving since news that he is welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian made headlines earlier this week.

The womanizer was seen living it up with friends in Mykonos at the viral sensation Salt Bae's restaurant. Offering glimpses of his lavish night out, Thompson shared videos to his Instagram Story of famed chef Nusr-Et preparing the group's meal in front of them, as well as a video of himself seasoning the meat in Nusr-Et's signature style.