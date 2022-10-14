Aging Like Fine Wine! Revisit Khloé Kardashian's Physical Transformation In Photos

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, the mom-of-two sported more covered-up outfits and long, dark brunette locks.

She previously revealed she "struggled with body image" for her "whole life," especially since older sisters Kourtney and Kim were petite and had naturally smaller frames.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she once confessed, noting fans would often say things like, "'Khloé is the fat sister ... Khloé is the ugly sister ... Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.'"