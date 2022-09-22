'Really Unforgivable!' Khloé Kardashian Feels ‘Bamboozled’ By Tristan Thompson After Being ‘Trapped’ With Second Child
Khloé Kardashian revealed the truth behind her trauma-filled and manipulative relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.
On Thursday, September 22, The Kardashians Season 2 premiere dove straight into the spiraling drama behind the birth of Khloe's second child, and the immoral pressures the NBA star put on the 38-year-old to speed up the process — all while he was secretly having a child with another woman.
"I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," explained Khloe, who also shares 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson, 31. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born."
The blonde bombshell went on to explain how difficult it was to hear "what a dum f*** I am" or "what an idiot I am" while the world watched her welcome a baby with a man who had burned her more than just this one time.
"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now," Khloe explained while in a confessional on the show. "I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SASSILY HITS BACK AT TROLL WHO CLAIMS SHE DOESN'T 'SPEND TIME' WITH HER KIDS
As OK! previously reported, the crushed reality star was already expecting her new baby boy when news came to light of Thompson being named the father of Maralee Nichols' baby. While Khloe's surrogate received the embryo implant in late November, she was not informed of Thompson's other love child until the first week of December.
"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," stated Khloe during the show while adding how she felt "bamboozled" by how the series of events played out. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
As the Hulu episode went on, the reality star's family didn't hesitate to hold back on their feelings regarding the entire scandalous situation.
Kylie Jenner seemed to have a lot of built up emotion and resentment toward Thompson, stating she felt "really disappointed" by how things played out for her older sister, while adding, "it's really f***ed up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else."
While Kylie, 25, declared the athletes cheating behavior "really unforgivable in my book," Kendall chimed in to add her two sense in as well.
"You were encouraging Khloe to go forward with this, while you knew that that was also happening?" angrily questioned the 26-year-old model. "It's almost like he wanted to trap her."
'AN HONOR & A GIFT': KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GUSHES OVER BABY BOY WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON FOR THE FIRST TIME
Momager Kris Jenner, 66, agreed with all of her daughters' takes on the sleazy situation, stating, "the joy was kind of sucked out of it again," in reference to the happiness which should have surrounded the welcoming of her grandson.
Although raising her two children as a single mother, Khloe opened up about never feeling like she had to do it on her own.
"Obviously I'm going through this pregnancy without my partner, but I don't feel lonely," she explained. "I know I have the best family in the world."
"Now that my son is here, I get to move on," Khloe concluded. "I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."