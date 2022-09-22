'Really Unforgivable!' Khloé Kardashian Feels ‘Bamboozled’ By Tristan Thompson After Being ‘Trapped’ With Second Child

The blonde bombshell went on to explain how difficult it was to hear "what a dum f*** I am" or "what an idiot I am" while the world watched her welcome a baby with a man who had burned her more than just this one time.

"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now," Khloe explained while in a confessional on the show. "I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's."

As OK! previously reported, the crushed reality star was already expecting her new baby boy when news came to light of Thompson being named the father of Maralee Nichols' baby. While Khloe's surrogate received the embryo implant in late November, she was not informed of Thompson's other love child until the first week of December.