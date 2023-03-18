Kim Kardashian Shares Birthday Tribute For Brother Rob As He Continues To Evade The Spotlight: 'I Love You So Much!'

There's the birthday boy! Rob Kardashian has disappeared from the spotlight over the past several years, but he showed up in a new family photo Kim Kardashian uploaded for his Friday, March 17, birthday. However, just minutes after she shared the picture, the reality star deleted the post and made a new one — this time, without the fresh pic.

The snap appeared to be from a recent party, with the dad-of-one posing next to Kim, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.