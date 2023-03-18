Kim Kardashian Shares Birthday Tribute For Brother Rob As He Continues To Evade The Spotlight: 'I Love You So Much!'
There's the birthday boy! Rob Kardashian has disappeared from the spotlight over the past several years, but he showed up in a new family photo Kim Kardashian uploaded for his Friday, March 17, birthday. However, just minutes after she shared the picture, the reality star deleted the post and made a new one — this time, without the fresh pic.
The snap appeared to be from a recent party, with the dad-of-one posing next to Kim, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.
Though the Arthur George sock designer, who just turned 36, was dressed much more casual than his siblings, clad in a Yankees hat, hooded sweatshirt, white pants and sneakers, he was looking slimmer than he has in years.
"Happy Birthday Robertito 🍀. I just love you SO SO SOOOO much!!!" the SKIMS founder, 42, gushed over her little brother.
"I wish I could post your singing voice notes on here to show the world your true talents 😂 BUTTTT swipe to the last one to hear Robbie speak fake Armenian. 😂 ," she continued. "You make our entire family’s days with you’re [sic] silly messages! Not sure what I would ever do without you! 🍀 ♾️ 🎂."
Kourtney, 43, celebrated the star's special day by sharing a bunch of throwback shots, including one that showed her holding him as an infant.
As expected, mom Kris Jenner raved over her "amazing, wonderful, beautiful" son in a touching social media upload that included an old home video.
"You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known. You are the greatest dad in the world! You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream!" she emotionally penned of his 6-year-old daughter. "You make sure her every need and desire is taken care of constantly and you do it with such joy, passion, consistency, and love."
"Thank you Rob for all the passion, all the love, all the kindness that you give all of us every single day, I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom," the matriarch, 67, concluded. "I am the luckiest mother in the world to have you as my son. I feel completely blessed, and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xoxo 🍀💚😍❤️🙏🏼."