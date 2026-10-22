ENTERTAINMENT Kid Rock Says His Allegiance to Donald Trump 'Canceled' Corporate Deals and TV Appearances: 'I Put My Country Before Pretty Much Everything' Source: MEGA Kid Rock said his support of Donald Trump has cost him dearly, Lesley Abravanel Oct. 22 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a new interview, musician Kid Rock (Robert James Ritchie) said his vocal public support for President Donald Trump has cost him all his corporate deals and damaged his relationships with mainstream entertainment platforms. Despite the professional and financial fallout, the 55-year-old rocker said he has no regrets and values his personal freedom over Hollywood approval. The Michigan-born singer detailed several major career consequences resulting from his political convictions, claiming that his alignment with Trump "canceled all... corporate deals coming my way.”

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Kid Rock Claims He Was Snubbed by NFL and Late-Night TV Over Trump Support

Source: MEGA fKid Rock claims he lost business deals and personal relationships due to his support of Donald Trump.

He said he is no longer invited to participate in major cultural events, specifically mentioning organizations like the NFL. The singer noted he has been completely shut out of late-night talk shows, explicitly claiming he is no longer invited onto programs hosted by individuals he used to be friendly with, such as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. “Freedom Fest,” a September 26 concert in Northern Kentucky featuring headliner Kid Rock, was canceled because of poor ticket sales.

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Source: MEGA The Detroit-born musician feels the professional fallout has given him the freedom to 'speak his mind.'

Ritchie explained that losing these mainstream opportunities has brought him a different kind of value. "The professional fallout has brought something he considers far more valuable — the freedom to speak his mind," the news outlet wrote. He added that he anticipated the backlash when he first decided to get heavily involved in politics, stating, "I put my country before pretty much everything except my family and God.” The interview came out around the October 17 release of his new faith-inspired, independent Christian album, Halfway 2 Jesus, which he financed through his own label.

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Source: MEGA While Kid Rock has been a staunch Trump supporter, Eminem is a staunch critic of the POTUS.

His recent musical shifts have drawn additional headlines, including the decision to remove Eminem (a vocal Trump critic) from his track "7 Sins" and replace him with Lil Wayne. The collaboration announcement sparked disbelief and intense backlash among Eminem’s fanbase, driven largely by the two artists' diametrically opposed public political stances. Eminem has long criticized the MAGA movement and actively campaigned for Kamala Harris. Because Kid Rock is one of Trump's most prominent celebrity surrogates, many Slim Shady fans initially accused Eminem of "betrayal" and felt he should have walked away from the project.

'He Is My Brother, Not My Political Enemy'

Source: MEGA Eminem defended his collab with Kid Rock, despite their political differences.