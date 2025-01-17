or
Roseanne Barr Raps and Slams Eminem in Bizarre Pro-Trump Music Video 'Daddy's Home'

Photo of Roseanne Barr in music video.
Source: Tom Macdonald/Youtube

Roseanne Barr worked with Tom MacDonald on a song called 'Daddy's Home.'

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Roseanne Barr debuting a rap career wasn't on our 2025 bingo cards.

The controversial comedienne wore blonde braids, attempted to twerk and rapped about Donald Trump's 2024 election win in a strange collaboration with Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald.

roseanne barr slams eminem raps pro trump music video
Source: Tom Macdonald/Youtube

Roseanne Barr wore braids in a music video celebrating Donald Trump's election win.

Source: @tommacdonald/youtube
Barr and MacDonald took aim at Democrats in the chorus at the opening of the song as they said, "We won, you mad / It's done, too bad / Boo-hoo, so sad / Now your daddy's home."

Other lyrics mentioned the Roseanne actress being "canceled" over her past "racist" comments and appeared to reference the transgender community saying, "They try and turn Becky into Dan."

At one point, Barr turned her attention to the "Not Afraid" artist when she says, "S---- Eminem, b----, I'm Roseanne."

eminem daughter hailie jade pregnant music video
Source: MEGA

Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris for POTUS in October 2024.

roseanne barr

This comes three months after the "Till I Collapse" rapper gave Vice President Kamala Harris his endorsement at a Detroit, Mich., campaign rally.

"I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons," he said at the time. "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me, and going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please."

"I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known," he continued. "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."

roseanne barr slams eminem raps pro trump music video
Source: Tom Macdonald/Youtube

Roseanne Barr is staunch MAGA supporter.

"Daddy's Home" is just another example of Barr's well-documented and public adoration of Trump. As OK! previously reported, the actress gushed over meeting the president-elect for a first time in a November 2023 social media update.

"I went in there and I just, I grabbed at him, you know, and he was so nice!” she said. “He just kind of gently rearranged my arm so nicely. And afterwards I thought, 'oh my God, I could have got shot!' The way I was grabbing at him with the Secret Service. I was like, 'Oh, I love you!' But, you know, I can’t control myself. I just flipped out."

Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: MEGA

Roseanna Barr compared Donald Trump to a 'mother bear' in a 2023 social media update.

She then likened the 78-year-old politician to a "mother bear."

"A dad bear, they'll go out and kill all the others. That's one thing and it's cool," she added. "But Trump wraps his arms around us."

