Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Selling 'Conservative Coffee': 'Do They Plant the Beans in a MAGA Hat?'
Donald Trump Jr.'s latest business venture has become the laughing stock of social media.
On Thursday, September 14, clips from the former first son's advertisement for Blackout Coffee circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In the footage, the 45-year-old hyped up the coffee brand for their quality product and "freedom-loving values."
"You don't have to choose between what you believe and what you buy," he began, calling Republicans to "support a brand that aligns with your conservative values."
In response, the son of ex-President Donald Trump was bashed online for promoting the java company.
"Junior is selling conservative coffee," one user penned, while another joked, "Isn't all coffee for woke folk?"
A third person ranted, "Junior is gonna have to sell a lot of coffee to cover Big Daddy's legal bills. I never thought I'd see the day when presidential candidates have to sell coffee, T-shirts and gimme hats to get elected to the formerly greatest office in the world. Now everyday this country just is a new episode of White Trash Nation looking for the new guest host."
Additionally, someone asked, "How does coffee become conservative, do they plant the beans in a MAGA hat?" while a fifth user stated, "I guess he really needs the money."
"'Blackout Coffee, because when you're drinking coffee, you want to be sure that the people who make it are as bigoted as you are!'" another person quipped.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Donald Jr. has tried to make some extra cash since his father has faced mounting legal bills from his four indictments.
On his "Triggered" podcast in August, he urged supporters to purchase Trump merchandise from him instead of other vendors who were just "lining their own pockets."
He explained that many people make a lot of money selling the conservative merch, however, the funds only go to support the former commander-in-chief if you buy it from the family's official site. Donald Jr. also clarified that he isn't making money personally from the sales, as he wouldn't "feel right" about it. "I'd probably actually get killed in the press, thinking about it now."
He assured all proceeds are going towards legal bills in relation to his father's charges to "push back against some of the insanity" and the alleged "miscarriage of justice."