Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Did Not 'Patch Any Open Wounds' During Her 'Sex and the City' Reboot Appearance
Not even a reboot could bring them back together!
A source recently told Radar the details regarding Kim Cattrall's secretive appearance on Season 2 of HBO's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.
During her one-episode cameo, Cattrall, who is famous for her character Samantha Jones, allegedly did not come in contact with nemesis Sarah Jessica Parker nor any of her other former co-stars.
"This was an amazing publicity boost for And Just Like That, but it is not like it patched any open wounds between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall," a producer dished.
Cattrall's scene was shot in New York City on March 22. The footage centers around a phone call between Cattrall, a.k.a. Samantha, and Parker, a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw.
The show allegedly did not even want to tip off any staff member to Cattrall's appearance, so they left her name off the call sheet day of. The scene will reportedly premiere during the finale of Season 2. (The series begins on June 22.)
Cattrall was previously not included in And Just Like That because she wanted to pursue other career paths.
"I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I'd had enough," the 66-year-old told The Guardian in August 2019.
"I couldn't understand why they wouldn't just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no," she added.
As OK! previously reported, many were overjoyed when they discovered Cattrall would make a cameo as Samantha.
Staffers were "definitely shocked" and "intrigued" by Cattrall's arrival due to her rocky relationships with the leading ladies of the show.
"She said she'd never do it!" a source exclaimed. "She said she'd never come back!"
"The fact that they're keeping it very hush-hush says that there's some implication that she might be coming back — not this season, but it’s definitely a cliffhanger that's gonna get people to come back for Season 3," they speculated.
Fans also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the big news.
"Samantha made the show. Without her SATC is just a bunch of out of touch narcissists. Samantha was the only self-aware and compassionate character. Also the only funny one!" one person wrote, while another penned, "I'll be so happy to see her, if even just for a minute. Show is not the same without her."