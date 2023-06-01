Kim Cattrall Praised for Appearing in 'Sex and the City' Reboot Despite Feud With Costar Sarah Jessica Parker: 'Samantha Made the Show'
Samantha Jones is making her comeback!
On Wednesday, May 31, a source revealed Kim Cattrall, who is most famously known for her role as Samantha on Sex and the City, secretly filmed a scene for Season 2 of the show’s sequel series, And Just Like That.
The confidential cameo "definitely shocked" and "intrigued" staffers and fans alike due to the actress' ongoing feud with costar Sarah Jessica Parker. This will be the first appearance of Cattrall’s character on the new HBO series.
"She said she’d never do it!" a source exclaimed about the 66-year-old’s surprising return. "She said she’d never come back!"
"The fact that they’re keeping it very hush-hush says that there’s some implication that she might be coming back — not this season, but it’s definitely a cliffhanger that’s gonna get people to come back for Season 3," the insider added about Cattrall's scene, which she filmed in March.
While Parker may not have been thrilled by the Samantha Jones' revival, fans couldn’t be happier.
"Samantha made the show. Without her SATC is just a bunch of out of touch narcissists. Samantha was the only self-aware and compassionate character. Also the only funny one!" one person tweeted, while another said, "I'll be so happy to see her, if even just for a minute. Show is not the same without her."
One fan took Parker’s side in the dispute, saying, "This is sad. If she can't get along with ANY of the cast, the problem is her. What a shame."
Others were simply disappointed that the new show was airing another season.
"If she doesn't have any scenes with the other girls, then what's the point???" a user shared, while another wrote, "I'm a HUGE SATC fan. I don't blame her for not coming back for AJLT. It destroyed the original characters. It was tragically awful."
The feud between Cattrall and Parker stemmed from the cast’s dynamic, something the former talked about in a few interviews.
"Are we the best of friends? No," she told The Telegraph. "We’re professional actresses. We have our own separate lives.'"
"The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over," Cattrall expressed to Piers Morgan in 2017. "Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have."
