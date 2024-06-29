Kim Kardashian, 43, Has a 'Crush' on Taken Skims Model Jude Bellingham, 21: Source
Is Kim Kardashian looking for a summer fling?
According to a source, the reality star has her eye on much younger athlete Jude Bellingham, who recently starred in a new men's Skims campaign — however, the athlete is already a taken man!
"People are teasing her about being a cougar, but she doesn’t care," the source told a magazine. "This guy is hot and she sees nothing wrong with this crush."
Since Bellingham, 21, is reportedly "madly in love" with his girlfriend, model Laura Celia Valk, things are "strictly platonic" between him and the mom-of-four, 43 — though the source admitted, "Jude is flattered Kim is sweet on him."
The Real Madrid athlete certainly won't be giving up the Skims job because of the situation, as the "modeling gig is huge" for him, said the source.
"That’s going to raise his profile and make him a ton of money. So, of course he’s being friendly!" the insider shared.
Kardashian was last romantically linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 31, but things fizzled out in March after less than a year together.
As OK! reported, the two first sparked dating rumors this past September, but they kept their relationship very private over the months. In fact, the duo never showed any PDA, and even when they attended the same event, they made sure to arrive separately.
One source claimed the stars were staying away from the spotlight in order to steer clear of any drama, as the makeup mogul was worried she'd be labeled a homewrecker since they began "hanging out" not long after the football player split from longtime girlfriend Lauren "LoLo" Wood, the mother of his son.
The exes also didn't want Beckham Jr. to endure any hate from Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, 47, who has previously tormented men linked to the mother of his four kids.
"After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," the insider said at the time of the rapper's bullying.
Though the dad-of-one and Kardashian kept things casual for a while, a source claimed they became "exclusive" in February.
The pair was seen publicly for the first time over Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, but it was within a month that they called it quits. At the time, a source claimed Kardashian was happy to be single.
