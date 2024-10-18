Khloé Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez: 16 Celebrities Who Claim They Don't Have Nannies

Although Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are both active in Hollywood, they decided to become hands-on parents to their kids and refuse to have a nanny.

"We want to be emotionally in touch with her. And I think the only way to do that is by being the one who's there," Kutcher revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, about their daughter, Wyatt, at the time. (They also share son Dimitri.)