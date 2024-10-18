Khloé Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez: 16 Celebrities Who Claim They Don't Have Nannies
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Although Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are both active in Hollywood, they decided to become hands-on parents to their kids and refuse to have a nanny.
"We want to be emotionally in touch with her. And I think the only way to do that is by being the one who's there," Kutcher revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, about their daughter, Wyatt, at the time. (They also share son Dimitri.)
Cardi B
Speaking with Vogue Singapore, Cardi B revealed she thought she would hire a helper to travel with her. However, her motherhood journey — especially when daughter Kulture arrived — taught her to become a full-time mom.
Said the mom-of-two, “When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”
Celine Dion
Celine Dion and her late husband, René Angélil, welcomed three children during their marriage. Instead of hiring a nanny to help her take care of them, her mother and sister supported her throughout her motherhood.
“I didn’t have these children to not take care of them, to give myself to them 200 — 300 percent,” the "To Love You More" songstress, who used in vitro fertilization to conceive her children, said. “Sometimes it’s tiring, but I’m happy to do it day by day."
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes — who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amanda Lee with her partner, Ryan Gosling — put her career on hold to take care of the children. She confirmed on The Wendy Williams Show in 2015 that they did not have a nanny.
“I like to clarify. I’m certainly not anti-nanny, you do what you need to do as a parent, but I’m so grateful that I have help with my family and [Gosling's] family.”
Jenna Fischer
Speaking with People, Jenna Fischer shared that she was trying to figure out how to balance her life and career, like other working moms, without help from a nanny.
"It's so funny because I think there's the perception that every [famous] woman has a driver and a chef and a personal trainer and a nanny," said The Office star. "I don't have any of those things. Like other working moms."
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez has been a full-time mom to Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz since she gave birth to them. The Atlas actress and Marc Anthony made their hands-on parenting possible by dividing their duties.
“It’s unconditional love,” Lopez told People. “I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
In September 2022, Katy Perry appeared on the "SmartLess" podcast, where she disclosed that she did not have a full-time nanny because she would "never be able to know how to care" for her child if she had one.
“And so, therefore, any day I get off, I’m just in mom mode,” said the former American Idol judge. “Doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at six o’clock and we’re going to go and do breakfast and yes, I have the no sleep shakes.”
Khloé Kardashian
In an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian told her sister, Kourtney, she doesn't have nannies who work at night.
"And I'm just so hands-on. It's like cool half the time, but I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything," said Khloé. "I don't let anyone else do it. Tristan [Thompson] has done it but I'm so particular."
The Good American co-founder admitted she was also exhausted caring for her kids, and her revelation sparked criticisms as people noted she has maids, chefs and daytime helpers to lessen her load.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, spoke about their parenting ways after she went back to work as a spokesmodel.
"I don't have a bunch of different nannies that circle around," said McConaughey. "There's nothing wrong with a lot of nannies. I just like to be very hands-on."
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik wrote an article for Kveller in which she called herself a celebrity who "raises [her] own children with no live-in nanny, part-time nanny, babysitter or housekeeper."
"I don't want help from someone else or input from anyone other than my husband, who is home with our boys when I am working," she added.
Reese Witherspoon
Prior to Reese Witherspoon's divorce from Ryan Phillippe, the former couple had always wanted their kids to grow up as people they would “like to hang out with.”
“I imagine it would be more difficult if we weren’t as hands-on as we are if we allowed them to be raised by nannies,” Phillippe told Metro. “I think then they would become a-------.”
The Cruel Intentions actor shared a similar comment with Contact Music, saying parenting would have been more difficult if they had their kids raised by nannies.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively both have demanding careers in Hollywood, but they have always ensured they spend time with their children as much as possible.
"I have no problem waking up five times in the middle of the night and changing diapers, and as exhausted as you get, I have this stupid grin on my face all the time," said the Deadpool & Wolverine star. "And that's not because I have a nanny or something like that."