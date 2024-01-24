Kurt Russell Was 'in the Driveway' During O.J. Simpson Chase, Kate and Oliver Hudson Claim
Kurt Russell had quite a few brushes with one of America's most infamous (alleged) criminals!
During Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's Monday, January 22, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the famous siblings claimed the 72-year-old actor was shown on the news during O.J. Simpson's infamous 1994 car chase as he was standing outside his house.
"He’s always crossing paths somehow with, uh, killers, like, serial killers," The Mountain actor, 47, told Jimmy Kimmel about Russell, who has been in a relationship with their mother, Goldie Hawn, for decades.
"Actually, he was on camera when O.J. Simpson drove into his house," he added of the patriarch and Simpson, 76, who was ultimately acquitted in the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.
"He was in the driveway. You could see him on, like, KTLA, like, ‘huh?’ my dad. I was like, ‘What is he doing there?’" Oliver explained.
"He was talking to [Robert] Shaprio," Kate recalled. "We were at a friend’s house watching the NBA finals, who lived right down the street from O.J. Simpson at the time, and it was the big chase. And … O.J. was on the 405 [freeway] and Kurt all of sudden just went, ‘Oh, he’s going home.'"
"Next thing you know, he gets in the car and he leaves," the Almost Famous actress, 44, continued. "And he goes to O.J.’s house … I don’t know why! Just to see what happened, you know. And we’re all like, ‘Where are you going?’ He’s like, ‘I’ll be right back.’ And then he goes with his friend."
"... Literally, we’re watching the news because we’re watching the NBA finals, it was interrupted — and we saw our dad, like, on television. Like behind the caution tape … it was so …" Kate noted of the shocking moment.
The Simpson situation was not the only crazy moment Russell had with one of America's most notorious. "Ted Bundy escaped from Pitkin County jail, which was in Colorado, [Russell]'s living there at the time," Oliver revealed. "This is a crazy story. Kurt was camping, he had his plate of food, went to get a beer or something, comes back and his plate of food is gone."
"Ted Bundy then gets caught and recounts how he survived after escaping and he said he found a guy camping in the woods with his friends, he leaves the thing and he go grabs and eats his food," he concluded the wild story about Russell.