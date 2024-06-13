Secrets Revealed: O.J. Simpson Documentary Exposes How Criminal's Best Friend Knew About Double Murder
Seems like O.J. Simpson may have confessed to murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman to best friend Al Cowlings back in 1994.
In the new documentary TMZ Presents: O.J. How He Really Did It, former LAPD officer and phone installer Jim Holcomb revealed he heard a conversation about the murders between Al and pal Wayne Hughes while working at the Public Storage owner’s Hollywood Hills house.
In the footage, Jim claimed he was installing telephone equipment in Wayne’s home not long after the murders when Al showed up.
Jim alleged that Al told Wayne he needed help after being arrested for his involvement in the infamous O.J. car chase. Al apparently threatened Wayne that he would reveal what he knew about the murders if Wayne failed to help him out of the infamous Bronco chase scandal.
Wayne knew O.J. from throwing several parties at his bachelor pad. The businessman was meant to tesify in O.J.’s case about the several occasions where Nicole came to the house in the middle of the night and cried out for help. The late mother-of-two apparently told Wayne that O.J. had beaten her, however, Judge Ito refused to let Wayne come before the court.
As for Al, he was a close pal of O.J.’s, who allegedly knew a lot about the football player’s crimes. A former adult star he dated once told Time Magazine that Al told her, the murder knife "sleeps with the fishes."
As OK! previously reported, the documentary was released after O.J. passed away at age 76 in April following his short battle with prostate cancer.
According to insiders, his kids Arnelle, 55, Jason, 53, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, were able to have private time with him before his death.
One source revealed that the 30 to 50 friends, family and even medical personnel who were treating O.J. had to sign NDAs and had their phones taken away to ensure the star’s last days were not documented.
The late athlete welcomed his two oldest children with former wife Marguerite Whitley, whom he was married to from 1967 to 1979. The former lovers also had a 2-year-old daughter, Aaren, who passed away in 1979.
O.J. then had Sydney and Justin with Nicole before her tragic death.
The day after O.J.’s passing the brood released a statement to social media.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family," they penned.