Emily Ratajkowski Sneakily Hints At Pete Davidson Romance Buzz By Liking Tweet About His Ladies' Man Reputation
Is Emily Ratajkowski trying to tell us something? Amid whispers that she and comedian Pete Davidson are more than friends, the model poked fun at her new man's penchant for always being linked to a Hollywood hottie.
Shortly after news of the unexpected pairing made headlines on Monday, November 14, the legendary Dionne Warwick chimed in on the situation via Twitter.
"I will be dating Pete Davidson next," Warwick, 81, quipped in a tweet that clearly caught Ratajkowski's attention, as the model, 31, gave the post a "like."
A fan of the "That's What Friends Are For" crooner gave the social media platform a laugh by sharing an edited pic that showed the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and Warwick walking a red carpet together. "This looks extremely authentic," the singer replied. "Thank you."
As OK! previously reported, Ratajkowski and Davidson were allegedly spotted getting handsy during a Brooklyn date earlier this month, and since then, multiple sources claimed the two are indeed seeing each other.
According to one insider, the duo started talking a few months ago after being set up by a mutual friend, and so far, "they really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."
Funny enough, last year — before the mom-of-one filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard — she gave her own explanation as to why she thinks the Big Time Adolescence actor has become such a ladies' man.
"He’s a professional. Pete — he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive. Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?' And I’m like, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely," she reasoned while appearing on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it."