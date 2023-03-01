Kardashian Knock Out! Saint West 'Punches' Mom Kim In The Face During Cuddling Fail: 'Not As Cute As I Thought'
Oops! Saint West might have accidentally left a bruise on Kim Kardashian's face while he was sleeping.
On Tuesday, February 28, the mother-of-four attempted to snuggle up next to her son when the 7-year-old mistakenly knocked her in the eye with his hand.
Kardashian was trying to capture the adorable cuddle session for social media, but instead she shared the comical situation with her 346 million Instagram followers.
"Is there really anything better in this life?" the SKIMS founder, 42, wrote alongside a photo of Saint sleeping soundly.
"This face," Kardashian captioned a second Instagram Story, where she puckered up her lips and leaned toward her son to seemingly plant a motherly kiss.
It was only then that the heartwarming moment started to go downhill, as Saint switched sleeping positions without knowing his mom was right there.
“Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought!" Kardashian quipped, exposing the cuddling-fail encounter.
Kardashian's face appears to have been left unscathed, however, as she took to Instagram the following morning, Wednesday, March 1, with a series of drool-worthy poolside snaps.
"Search for soul," the brunette babe — who shares North, 9, Saint, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — captioned the carousel of images.
Kardashian flashed her flattering figure in a captivating black bikini and proved how perfect she is from nearly every angle.
The Kardashians star was spilling out of her triangle shaped swimwear top — except none of the flawless celeb's doting fans seemed to complain.
"This motivated me to go to the pool with my bikini on 😍😍," one user expressed, as another added, "you are so hot Kim keep it up."
Kardashian's latest bikini shoot comes after critics accused the socialite of tweaking her appearance in an effort to look like Jennifer's Body actress Megan Fox, as OK! previously reported.
The Hollywood bombshells stood alongside each other in Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign, and haters quickly commented on aesthetic changes the reality star has recently made to her appearance.
"@meganfox is that you?" one user asked of Kardashian in the comments section of the campaign announcement — who not to long ago dyed her hair black, just like Fox's.
"Kim Kardashian is stealing Megan Fox looks gurl be yaself [sic]," another critic snubbed.