Kim Kardashian Confused After Khloé Kardashian Posts Throwback Photo Featuring Her and Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian is in the dark! After Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic message via Instagram, the Skims founder needed to know more.
"If only you knew what we were doing when we took this lol I miss my babies," the 38-year-old captioned a photo of herself in bed with Kim, 42, and Kylie Jenner, 25, on Thursday, May 4.
However, Kim seemed to not remember their night. "Wait what were we doing? Text me," she replied in the comments section.
Of course, people got a kick out of Kim's response.
One person said, "Big Libra energy, always lost. I LOVVEEE IT!!!😂♥️," while another shared, "text me too i wanna know😂."
A third quipped, "😂😂 Kim is hilarious!"
Meanwhile, other fans tried to guess what the trio were up to. One person wrote, "Y’all were high as hell, we can tell 🤣," while another said, "filming for @kardashianshulu i hope 🤭."
A third person said, On Kris’s gummies 😂."
As OK! previously reported, the ladies are back in action when the new season of The Kardashians airs in late May.
The Good American co-founder, who has been honest about her cancer scare, will discuss what she's been through in the new episodes.
In the new trailer, which dropped on April 27, the 38-year-old was approached by Kylie, who said, "Mom just told me that it was melanoma."
"Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be," the mom-of-two said about the disease.
As OK! previously reported, Khloé shared an update about her face with fans in October 2022 after she sparked concern for wearing bandages on her face.
"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote via social media. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."
"Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she added.