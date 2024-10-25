Kim Kardashian and Her 'Entire Family' Are Absolutely Livid' as New Allegations About Kanye West’s 'Sexual Kinks' Emerge in New Lawsuit
Kanye West's latest lawsuit is not a good look for the Kardashians — whose image is everything to them.
Earlier in October, the controversial rapper was sued by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who claimed West used to fantasize about wanting to sleep with the moms of women he was dating and accused the "Heartless" hitmaker of sexually assaulting her during a studio session with him and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
After learning about his "sexual kinks" and the new accusations against West, the 47-year-old's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her "entire family" are "absolutely livid," a source recently spilled to a news publication.
"[Kim] has tried her best to maintain a healthy coparenting relationship with Kanye, but it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now," the insider admitted of the SKIMS founder — who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with West.
Pisciotta's lawsuit against the Yeezy designer alleged she was a victim of "sexual battery," claiming West handed her a drink that caused her to feel "disoriented" after just a few sips.
West's former assistant — who worked for him from 2021 to 2022 — woke up feeling "immense shame and embarrassment," but could hardly remember what went down the night before until the award-winning artist informed her they "did kind of hook up" a while after the incident occurred.
Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Pisciotta detailed West's alleged "kink" about getting intimate with the moms of women he was dating, revealing a specific time the rapper allegedly showed her text messages he sent to his now-wife, Bianca Censori, about wanting to have intercourse with her mother.
Pisciotta cited an alleged message from West to Censori on September 28, 2022, which supposedly read: "I wanna f--- your mum. Before she leaves."
"Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f--- your mom?" Pisciotta claimed West asked her at the time.
The legal filing claimed Censori had to respond in "a way, insisted upon and required by [Kanye]" or else he would threaten her job.
Pisciotta eventually received Censori's alleged response, as West told his former assistant: "This is what she wrote, '[Alexandra is] married. I’m going to f--- someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me.'"
West was initially sued by Pisciotta back in June, when she accused him of sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination. She additionally filed lawsuits against him and his various companies for fraud, unpaid wages and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
In response, West's lawyers said they would be taking legal action against his former assistant, claiming Pisciotta "actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."
In Touch spoke to a source about the Kardashian's reaction to West's lawsuit.