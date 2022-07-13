No More BabiesKim Kardashian Is Focused On Her Legal Career — Not More Kids — As Pete Davidson Dreams Of Fatherhood
As Pete Davidson gushes about his dreams of one day becoming a dad, an insider is spilling that Kim Kardashian is more focused on her career than adding another baby to the brood.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is already a mother-of-four, sharing North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 3-year-old Psalm, with Kanye West. Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 and has been working on establishing a healthy parenting relationship with him ever since then.
"Kim has told friends she does not want another baby right now," an insider reportedly dished to The Sun. "She is very focused on herself and her four children, working through coparenting issues and just having fun."
The source explained that while "family is everything to her" and Kardashian might potentially consider using a surrogate again — she welcomed her two youngest, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate in 2018 and 2019 — she is ready to "focus on other things" in her busy life.
KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES MORE SCENIC SHOTS FROM HER & PETE DAVIDSON’S ROMANTIC VACAY — SEE THE PICS
"She understands Pete wants to be a dad and would never deny him that opportunity, but her aspirations are more geared toward her legal work, her businesses and the kids," the source continued. "At some point the age difference could become too much for her and Pete, but right now they are just taking each day as it comes and enjoying being together."
PETE DAVIDSON HAS BEEN 'AMAZING' WITH KIM KARDASHIAN'S KIDS AFTER 'SNL' ALUM REVEALS DREAM TO BECOME A DAD
This comes only a day after OK! reported the Saturday Night Live alum got candid regarding his desires to be a dad to fellow funnyman Kevin Hart on an episode of his show, Hart To Heart.
"My favorite thing ever, which I've yet to achieve, is that I want to have a kid," Davidson confessed to the Central Intelligence actor. "That's like, my dream."
"It would be so fun to just have a little dude," he added. "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm preparing for now, is trying to be as good of a dude ... develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."