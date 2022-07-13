PETE DAVIDSON HAS BEEN 'AMAZING' WITH KIM KARDASHIAN'S KIDS AFTER 'SNL' ALUM REVEALS DREAM TO BECOME A DAD

This comes only a day after OK! reported the Saturday Night Live alum got candid regarding his desires to be a dad to fellow funnyman Kevin Hart on an episode of his show, Hart To Heart.

"My favorite thing ever, which I've yet to achieve, is that I want to have a kid," Davidson confessed to the Central Intelligence actor. "That's like, my dream."

"It would be so fun to just have a little dude," he added. "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm preparing for now, is trying to be as good of a dude ... develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."