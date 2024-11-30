Kim Kardashian Is 'Eating What She Wants Again' as She 'Misses Being Thicker'
Kim Kardashian is apparently on a mission to look like her old self, a source claims.
“Kim is done with her starvation diet and is now saying she misses being thicker,” the source revealed. “She’s eating what she wants again but also saying she’s going to get some help from the plastic surgeon to make sure she balloons out in all the right places. It’s not like she wants the weight going to her waist. She’s very specific and only wants some added fat on her hips, b---- and butt.”
The source noted the reality starlet, 44, has a "no holds barred attitude toward surgery," as she can "easily" get what she wants "with fat transfer procedures."
“She can gain some weight and then go under the knife and have her surgeon do liposuction on her stomach and thighs and anywhere else she doesn’t want the added weight. Then her doctor can use that fat to sculpt areas where she does want more curves,” the source noted. “It’s very sci-fi, but it’s not all that uncommon these days, especially not in Kim’s world.”
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who shares four kids, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, with ex Kanye West, is no stranger to putting her body on display on social media.
Case in point: she showed off her assets in a sultry selfie, which she captioned: "Law school."
On November 18, she posted a photo of her hanging out in a black bikini, simply captioning the post with a black heart emoji.
In the past, rumors swirled about whether or not Kardashian got butt implants, however, she denied she's ever done that.
“I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections. Get a life!” she tweeted in February 2014. "Using pics of me 15 pounds skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose. Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes!”
In August 2016, she confessed to getting butt injections — but noted they were only to help with her psoriasis symptoms.
“I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course, I get a huge indent on my butt,” she said on a live stream.
“There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson [Boulevard],” she continued. “You see the indent. And I think that’s when the rumors started: ‘She’s had implants.’”
Kardashian previously said she "always wants to look appropriate."
“There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse," she told Allure in 2022.
However, she said she is up for trying mostly anything. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," she told the New York Times in 2022.
