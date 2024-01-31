Kim Kardashian Shows 'Crazy' and 'Painful' Struggle With Psoriasis: 'I've Got to Figure This Out'
Kim Kardashian gave fans a straightforward look at her struggle with psoriasis.
On the night of Tuesday, January 30, the makeup mogul uploaded a few videos to her Instagram Story to show she had a red rough patch of skin on one of her calves.
"Not gonna lie this is painful," the reality star, 43, captioned one clip. "Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything. Psoriasis sucks."
"It’s like all up my leg and I don’t know what’s happening but I've got to figure this out. This is crazy," she declared while showing the affected area.
"I usually just have this spot but now I can tell it's going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thighs," the mom-of-four continued. "So I just know it's time to figure this out."
In another post, Kardashian laughed at herself as she realized the patch of red skin resembled the shape of a heart.
In the past, the Hollywood bombshell revealed that mom Kris Jenner, 68, also deals with psoriasis, which doesn't have a known cause but has to do with genetics and the immune system.
"My journey has been very different from my mom’s, but I see so many similarities as well. She had it in her scalp and all over her body, and I’d see it all the time and remember her going to the tanning salon to try and ease it," the SKIMS founder recalled in an article for Poosh.
"Getting UV rays directly on the spots really helped my mom. For me, however, that remedy would burn the areas and cause them to itch, so I always felt helpless," she continued. "I am the only child my mom passed down her autoimmune issue to."
Kardashian said she was 25 when she got her first flare-up.
While her symptoms can affect multiple areas, her "right lower leg ... consistently stays flared up."
"I have learned to live with this spot without using any creams or medication — I just deal," she said. "Sometimes I cover it up and sometimes I don’t. It doesn’t really bother me."
Kardashian encouraged others struggling with the condition to not freak out over it.
"If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over," she explained.
"I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies," shared the star. "With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum."