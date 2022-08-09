Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Reconciliation 'Not In The Cards' As Comedian Seeks Trauma Therapy
Not only did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson close the chapter on their relationship, but it seems they shut the whole book!
Despite a whirlwind nine-month romance, the reality star and the comedian ultimately decided to part ways, with rumors that the long distance aspect of their relationship and busy schedules played major factors in their split.
"Things heated up quickly in the beginning when [Pete] could travel back and forth to see Kim and spend time with her, but his schedule has gotten so packed," said an insider, as Davidson, 28, is in Australia filming a new project.
The source added: "They really hit it off and had a ton of fun together, but it feels like it ran its course."
All in all, "It was an amicable split," maintained the insider, who noted the exes "discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden," and that "getting back together is not in the cards right now."
News that the unlikely Hollywood couple split came last week, with rumors swirling that they actually called it quits weeks prior, but Hulu tried delaying the news until after Season 2 of the family's hit series, The Kardashians, aired in September.
Though Kardashian, 41, and the Saturday Night Live alum tried to make the distance work, as they would FaceTime and call each other whenever possible while Davidson was Down Under, it seems it all became too much. The SKIMS founder also flew down to see her man last month, where "they spent the entire time locked up in their private hideaway," a source dished.
And while Davidson comes to terms with the breakup, as a source revealed he's "still super bummed," the Big Time Adolescence actor has also been dealing with Kanye West's very public attacks.
Davidson has reportedly been in "trauma therapy" largely due to the rapper trolling the funnyman for dating his ex-wife. "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help," an insider told People, with West's most recent Instagram attack being a doctored New York Times front page that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
West posted the meme early Monday, August 8, but deleted it hours later, likely after learning that his latest stunt left the mother of his children absolutely furious.
"Kim won’t stand for this," said an insider of West's behavior, as she was "demanding that Kanye take the post down."
Despite both Kardashian and Davidson deciding to go their separate ways, the mother-of-four "has been vigorously defending Pete."
The former flames have been linked ever since the two locked lips on SNL during the brunette beauty's hosting debut in October 2021.
