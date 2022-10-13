What Controversy? Kim Kardashian Confused Over Backlash From Telling Women To 'Get Up & Work'

The beauty mogul made it clear that she understood why her words "triggered" people, as she knows not everyone has been afforded the opportunities she has. However, Kim pointed out that she once watched her mother, Kris Jenner, and her former stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner, sell their home and move into an apartment after struggling to pay the bills.

“Mom really started her career and making money at 50,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued. “So, it’s like growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with all these kids … that she had to take care of, I saw her work her ass off and figure it out … and that really inspired me to work.”