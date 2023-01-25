Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan Who Referred To Her As His 'Wife'

Shawn Holley, who is Kardashian's lawyer, filed for a restraining order on her behalf after her security team was forced to restrain Zigler at her gate.

“I never provided him with my address and never asked him to send me these packages,” the Hulu star wrote in the documents. “These packages contain various items, including a diamond engagement ring, and keys to a hotel room.”

“I am concerned about the extent of his delusion belief we are in or will be in an intimate relationship, particularly because it appears he has spent significant funds purchasing items to send to me,” she added.