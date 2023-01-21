Kim Kardashian Kicks Off Her 'Happy Era' With Morning Workout & Trip To Harvard Business School

According to a report, Kardashian made a surprise stop at a class to talk to students about her brands and a new private equity firm that's launching soon.

But as fans know, she's also been pursuing her dreams of becoming a lawyer, having passed the "baby bar" exam in December 2021 on her fourth attempt.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she stated on Instagram at the time. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"