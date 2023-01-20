'Wheel Of Fortune' Viewers Blame Kim Kardashian For Vanna White's 'Hideous' Outfit Inspiration: 'NO!'
Vanna White's statement style for the Wednesday, January 18, episode of Wheel of Fortune has received an incessant amount of hate.
The 65-year-old stepped onto the set of the famed game show in questionably chic couture — and many viewers felt it-girl Kim Kardashian should be held responsible for White's wardrobe fail.
During the show's 7 p.m. EST air time, Wheel of Fortune fans quickly took to Twitter to express their concerns with the hostess' dress choice for the evening — which featured a hot pink dress on one side and black pantaboots on the other.
Kardashian has reigned as the queen of the pantaboot trend — which features boots and pants as a sewn together piece of clothing —throughout the past year, however, most social media users still find the fad rather unfashionable.
"Not Kim influencing Vanna?? What is this crossover?!" one Twitter user wrote during Wednesday's episode, as another deemed the dress "the strangest thing Vanna has ever worn."
"Can someone explain what’s happening with Vanna’s wardrobe this season? Tonight it looks like she’s wearing her high school color guard uniform. On Monday she was right outta FAO Schwarz," a third user harshly quipped, while a fourth claimed, "someone stole half of Vanna's dress."
"@WheelofFortune for God’s Sake — get a new wardrobe department for Vanna!! These outfits just get more & more Hideous!!" someone begged, while an additional user snubbed, "I have one word for #Vanna's outfit today. NO!"
"Oof, sorry @WheelofFortune ... Vanna's dress is a huge NO from me tonight. It's too long and she's stepping on it," an individual criticized before clarifying, "@TheVannaWhite herself looks gorgeous, as usual, though."
"I feel like the designers that dress Vanna for Wheel have dropped the ball. Last night looked like pajamas and tonight is no better," an internet troll remarked of not only the pant and dress mismatched ensemble, but a teal oversized suit set from another night earlier this week.
Other viewers of the longtime television series took to Twitter to compliment the mother-of-two and rave about her star-studded ensemble.
"Okay Vanna in that pink and black! #WheelOfFortune it’s giving!!" one admirer of White expressed, as another supporter chimed in, stating, "#vannawhite looking real sharp on @WheelofFortune tonight!!! Where you going Vanna!!! #lovingtheoutfit @TheVannaWhite I’m loving it, too! She looks great."