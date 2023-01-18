Kim Kardashian Ridiculed For Buying Necklace Worn By Princess Diana: 'She's Gonna Damage It Like Marilyn Monroe's Dress'
Kim Kardashian added a very special piece of jewelry to her envious collection: a purple diamond cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana. The item, known as the Attalah Cross, made waves when the late mother-of-two showcased it for a 1987 London gala, though she then returned it to the jeweler.
The reality star reportedly snagged it during a Wednesday, January 18, Sotheby's auction, coughing up $197,453, but social media couldn't help but poke fun at her lavish spending.
"Lord she really thinks purchasing shit is going to make her "adjacent-to" ...her thirst is real ya'll...her thirst is real," one person tweeted, while another noted, "The thirst for icon status cannot be matched."
CARDI B ADMITS SHE USED PLASTIC SURGEON RECOMMENDED TO HER BY KIM KARDASHIAN: 'I LIKE BEING PERFECT'
Added a third, "I'm pretty sure this STILL won't raise her in anyone's esteem."
The purchase reminded some of the way the Skims founder, 41, lusted after Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown, which she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.
"She gonna damage it somehow the way she damaged Marilyn’s dress," a fan wrote, referencing the buzz she may have caused some tearing to the frock, something Ripley's museum denied.
"Kim K will never be as influential as marilyn monroe or princess diana," quipped another, with a third declaring, "she owns MJ's gloves and hats, janet's 'if' jacket, and has ruined marilyn's dress... kim k is the definition of a culture vulture."
- Cardi B Admits She Used Plastic Surgeon Recommended To Her By Kim Kardashian: 'I Like Being Perfect'
- Khloé Kardashian Will Attend Funeral Of Tristan Thompson's Mom Despite Cheating Scandal: Source
- 'Gross & Uncomfortable!': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Letting Daughter North Dress Up As Kanye West In TikTok Video
It was just one month ago that the reality star insisted she no longer feels the need to wear flash jewelry, as her 2016 robbery changed her outlook on material things.
SINGLE OR TAKEN? THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER KLAN'S CURRENT RELATIONSHIP STATUSES
"When all my jewelry and stuff was taken from me ... I just truly don't care about stuff like that. If it was taken again, it wouldn't affect me," she explained on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast. "Things are now just fun for me, but the lesson of having it all taken from me really made me understand that all of this stuff doesn't matter. I'm so happy that that all happened to me."
Nonetheless, she admitted she still loves accessories, noting "it's the fun icing on the cake, not the cake."
"I don't need it," she emphasized of buying designer duds. "No one likes to dress up more than me, but I don't need to."
TMZ reported on Kardashian buying Diana's necklace.