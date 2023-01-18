Kim Kardashian Ridiculed For Buying Necklace Worn By Princess Diana: 'She's Gonna Damage It Like Marilyn Monroe's Dress'

Kim Kardashian added a very special piece of jewelry to her envious collection: a purple diamond cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana. The item, known as the Attalah Cross, made waves when the late mother-of-two showcased it for a 1987 London gala, though she then returned it to the jeweler.

The reality star reportedly snagged it during a Wednesday, January 18, Sotheby's auction, coughing up $197,453, but social media couldn't help but poke fun at her lavish spending.