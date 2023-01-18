Cardi B Admits She Used Plastic Surgeon Recommended To Her By Kim Kardashian: 'I Like Being Perfect'
Cardi B doesn't hesitate to spend a little money when necessary — which is why she turned to none other than Kim Kardashian for advice on the best plastic surgeons.
The mom-of-two made the confession on the Monday, January 16, episode of "The Jason Lee Podcast," explaining she asked the makeup mogul for help after the "fillers" she got in her nose made it look bigger — the opposite of what she wanted.
Lee was actually with the rapper at Kris Jenner's house when the chat went down, as he recalled how the mom-of-four, 41, gave her "a list of people you could call to get help."
Cardi, 30, confirmed she "called a couple of people that she gave me," and she now has a list of "the best doctors, the best everything."
The "WAP" lyricist's latest venture under the knife occurred after she gave birth to her and husband Offset's son, Wave, in 2021. "A lot of people thought that like, when I gave birth I automatically went to get surgery," she shared on the podcast. "No, I literally waited like, seven months to do surgery."
The Grammy winner also dished on the stigma of altering your features, acknowledging, "when you do surgery or something," people assume "you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that’s just not the truth."
"If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something like … I’m gonna do it," continued the superstar. "I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself."
Cardi declared she's now "done" with procedures, proudly stating, "I look great."
In the past, the NYC native opened up about body image and confidence, insisting that trolls who made negative comments about her makeup-free face didn't bother her.
"Y'all take pictures or videos of me with no makeup while I'm in motion and be like, 'Oh, look at Cardi. She looks so weird without no makeup.' This is me with no makeup, no filter. You can see all the little blemishes on my face," she told followers in a 2021 social media clip. "I feel good. I just want to let y'all that I feel comfortable in my skin. That I'm great. That I'm happy."