Kim Kardashian Hosts Son Psalm's Lavish Firefighter Birthday Party: See Photos

“We’re here at Psalm’s firetruck birthday party,” Kardashian gushed as she panned the camera to the huge first responder themed bounce house, endless choices of sweet treats and a ball pit, and piñata.

Khloé Kardashian was also on hand at the event with her kiddos True Thompson and her son — whose name is allegedly Tatum Thompson. "Look how cute! Psalm has his [fire] department birthday party and, look, they have custom [costumes for] True, for [my] baby,” the Good American cofounder gushed on her Instagram Story before panning the camera to Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster. “I mean, how cute. Storm-a-loo [has one]. How cute!”