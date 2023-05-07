Kim Kardashian Hosts Son Psalm's Lavish Firefighter Birthday Party: See Photos
Kim Kardashian did not hold back when throwing Psalm West's fourth birthday party!
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 6, to give fans a glimpse inside her little boy's lavish firefighter themed bash.
“We’re here at Psalm’s firetruck birthday party,” Kardashian gushed as she panned the camera to the huge first responder themed bounce house, endless choices of sweet treats and a ball pit, and piñata.
Khloé Kardashian was also on hand at the event with her kiddos True Thompson and her son — whose name is allegedly Tatum Thompson. "Look how cute! Psalm has his [fire] department birthday party and, look, they have custom [costumes for] True, for [my] baby,” the Good American cofounder gushed on her Instagram Story before panning the camera to Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster. “I mean, how cute. Storm-a-loo [has one]. How cute!”
The huge family celebration comes as the SKIMS founder — who also shares North West, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West — recently dropped the bomb that she would absolutely quit reality television to focus on being a full time attorney.
"I joke with my mom -- who's my manager -- I say, 'Kim K is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings so you can still have a job,'" Kardashian recalled telling her mom Kris Jenner last month at the 2023 Time100 Summit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much," the single mother explained of leaving the job that made her a star. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done... I would totally spend more time doing that -- cameras, no cameras."
"There's a lot that's always on TV and a lot that's always out there, but I do feel like my friends and my family cherish our private times," Kardashian noted.