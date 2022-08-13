Khloé Kardashian & Daughter True Are Attached At The Hip! See The Pair's Cutest Photos
Last week, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, and no one was more ecstatic than their 4-year-old daughter True.
"True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes," shared an insider. "She is loving being a big sister."
While some fans think the Strong Looks Better Naked author coddles the toddler too much — she received backlash when she carried True at The Kardashians premiere earlier this year — she brushes off the negative comments.
"For the people who comment that I hold True too much … No. 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore," she responded to the trolls. "No. 2, when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps [sic] yelling things, I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here."
Scroll down to see some of the pair's more adorable pictures!
In July, the reality star had a family-friendly celebration to mark her 38th birthday. True joined in on the fun, an adventure the mom-of-two referred to as "Kamp KoKo." The group took none other than Kylie Jenner's private jet to get to their destination.
While on the tropical trip, the girls posed for this beachy piggyback snap.
"Me and my best girl making the best memories," Kardashian captioned the photo. "I will forever have your back my angel girl."
Last year, the duo matched in designer duds by Dior. True has worn plenty of other high-end names in the past, including Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana.
"Love when my girl is on set with me," Kardashian declared of having her daughter watch her work. She also let the tot play with makeup, noting, "She loves her lipstick moment."
Months before news of a second baby made headlines, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Easter with the family, including all of True's cousins.
The Good American co-founder and her "most favorite girl" smiled for a sweet selfie earlier this year.