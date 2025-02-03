Kanye West and Bianca Censori Not Kicked Out of 2025 Grammy Awards After Shocking Nearly Nude Red Carpet Moment Despite Reports

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori were not escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards despite rumors they were kicked out by cops after the designer dropped her fur coat on the red carpet to reveal her almost fully exposed body.

A post shared to Entertainment Tonight's Instagram reported the pair arrived at the event "uninvited with an entourage of about five people" before they were removed from the venue for the stunt. However, the social media post was quickly removed.