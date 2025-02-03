Kanye West and Bianca Censori Not Kicked Out of 2025 Grammy Awards After Shocking Nearly Nude Red Carpet Moment Despite Reports
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori were not escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards despite rumors they were kicked out by cops after the designer dropped her fur coat on the red carpet to reveal her almost fully exposed body.
A post shared to Entertainment Tonight's Instagram reported the pair arrived at the event "uninvited with an entourage of about five people" before they were removed from the venue for the stunt. However, the social media post was quickly removed.
According to a source who spoke with Page Six, police supposedly guided West and Censori out of the area after "the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet."
The couple reportedly told cops the bold look "was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures,'" in which Censori wears nothing but thigh-high boots and a black piece of cloth draped over her waist to hide her backside.
It's since been confirmed by several outlets they were not told to leave.
As OK! previously reported, West and Censori stunned fans when they walked onto the red carpet on Sunday, February 2, wearing very different outfits from one another.
While the rapper sported a simple all-black ensemble, his wife wore a long fur coat. At one point, she turned her back to the cameras as she dropped the coat from her shoulders exposing her almost completely naked body.
As the wild moment made rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers were shocked by the risqué outfit and many appeared to blame West.
One user penned, "We’re tired of him exposing her. Find a new idea Ye," and another said, "This is a serious question: What do either of them really *get* out of this? It’s so tacky and tired."
A third person replied, "Omg *pretends to be shocked* did not believe she was going to bare it all. Omg," and a fourth added, "Is this his new fashion brand, invisible clothes?"
This comes days after the couple was spotted together at the Tokyo airport.
West was wearing a white hoodie and a pair of gray sweatpants. Meanwhile, Censori's brunette hair was pulled back into a bun as she sported a gray, long-sleeve, thong bodysuit and metallic silver high heels. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses.
TMZ reported they were not kicked out of the Grammys.