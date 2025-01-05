Kim Kardashian 'May Not Like' Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Going Half Naked in Front of Her Kids' But She Admires Her Ex's 'Styling'

"For all Kim’s frustrations with Kanye, she’s never stopped admiring his genius," a source spilled of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum's views on the controversial rapper, who she split from in 2021. "She's still clocking everything he does and using it as inspiration. That includes the way he dresses, or barely dresses, Bianca."

"Kim may not like Bianca going half naked in front of her kids, but she does admit she’s hot and from a fashion perspective, she appreciates a fair amount of Kanye’s styling," the source continued. "You only need to look at her Instagram to see how much she copies Bianca’s looks."