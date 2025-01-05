Kim Kardashian 'May Not Like' Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Going Half Naked in Front of Her Kids' But She Admires Her Ex's 'Styling'
Kim Kardashian still appreciates ex-husband Kanye West's sense of style — and that includes his wife Bianca Censori's risqué 'fits, according to a source.
"For all Kim’s frustrations with Kanye, she’s never stopped admiring his genius," a source spilled of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum's views on the controversial rapper, who she split from in 2021. "She's still clocking everything he does and using it as inspiration. That includes the way he dresses, or barely dresses, Bianca."
"Kim may not like Bianca going half naked in front of her kids, but she does admit she’s hot and from a fashion perspective, she appreciates a fair amount of Kanye’s styling," the source continued. "You only need to look at her Instagram to see how much she copies Bianca’s looks."
This comes after Kardashian was accused of trying to imitate Censori with lookalike photoshoots shared to her Instagram last month. In the bizarre snapshots, the mother-of-four — who shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 5, with West — donned a white balaclava which covered most of her face, a white top and matching bikini bottoms.
This is similar to a skin-baring outfit Censori wore in January 2024 that included a black balaclava.
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears Risqué Outfits to 'Please' the Rapper: She 'Likes to Flaunt What She's Got'
- Kim Kardashian Horrified That Kanye West Is 'Molding' Wife Bianca Censori Into 'His Puppet': Insider
- 'It's Giving Kanye': Kim Kardashian Accused of Copying Ex-Husband's Wife Bianca Censori as She Poses With No Pants On — Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Kimca Censori," one social media user wrote in the comments section, combining Kardashian and Censori's names, while another chimed in, "It's giving Kimye vibes 🔥," referring to West and Kardashian's relationship nickname.
Added the source, "Doing all these photoshoots to try and look just as hot and edgy as Bianca. It’s like Kanye is still controlling her in a weird way. Her mom is all for it because it gets attention, but most people in Kim’s life are pretty creeped out."
On a past episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 44-year-old gushed about West's influence on her sense of style as he was giving her a "full clothing makeover."
"Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual. I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should because that is what life is about," she said in a confessional. "He is a fashion designer and he loves clothes so I’m excited to collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is."
The source spoke with In Touch about Kardashian's appreciation for West's fashion sense.