Kim Kardashian Shades Sister Kourtney's Las Vegas Wedding in Deleted Caption
Kim Kardashian may have just threw some serious shade at sister Kourtney Kardashian.
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Sunday, April 29, to share a slew of snaps from hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Las Vegas wedding to Lukas Gage, but it was the initial caption — which was later changed — that grabbed everyone's attention.
“There’s no one I would have officiated a rock n roll Vegas wedding for other than @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage,” Kim wrote alongside multiple photos of her friend's nuptials while seeming to slight her older sister's April 2022 Sin City wedding to Travis Barker.
Later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum changed the caption to, "I was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!! I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage 🎲♥️💍♾️ and the surprise from @shaniatwain singing their song to them was ✨🪄 and I love the custom @ludovicdesaintsernin dress."
Fans quickly took notice, with one Reddit user writing, “This is absolutely shady,” and a second person adding, “She didn’t just say Las Vegas wedding, she had to throw in rock n roll too."
The subtle jab comes as a feud between Kim and the Poosh founder was teased in the trailer for the upcoming season of the famous family's Hulu show. “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney can be heard saying about the May 2022 event in Portofino, Italy.
“People think it’s a misunderstanding,” the 44-year-old continued of the fashion mogul. “It’s not. It’s who she is to the core.” Younger sister Kendall Jenner went on to tell Kim that Kourtney felt “like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her.”
“I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head,” the mother-of-four explained of taking advantage of her sister's big day. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”
Page Six obtained Kardashian's deleted caption.