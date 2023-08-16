Kim Kardashian's Ex Kris Humphries 'Surrounded' by Women During Night Out in the Hamptons
Kris Humphries is hard to miss — not only because he's Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, but also due to the fact that he stands at 6'9″ tall.
The retired NBA star — who was married to the SKIMS founder for a brief 72 days — was spotted out and about in the Hamptons over the weekend.
Humphries stepped out to the popular hotspot Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y., to enjoy a performance by R&B group Emotional Oranges, though the audience may have been a bit distracted, as they couldn't seem to keep their eyes off of the 38-year-old during the summer outing.
"He was surrounded," an eyewitness revealed to a news publication. "It was random, but girls seemed excited to see him."
Whispers about Humphries being at the Hamptons venue spread like wildfire, the source noted.
"Everyone was talking about him being there," the insider in attendance at Surf Lodge explained. "He was at a back table on the deck where the VIPs tend to congregate, but you noticed him right away anyway because he was so much taller than everyone."
While Humphries had been known from the basketball court, playing for various teams — including the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks — the athlete is notably known for being married to Kardashian for just over two months.
In fact, this month would have marked the former flames' 12th wedding anniversary if they didn't call it quits on their relationship 72 days after tying the knot on August 20, 2011.
The $10 million wedding was broadcast as a two-part television special titled Kim's Fairytale Wedding, allowing 10.5 million fans to watch the duo say "I Do."
This was the second time Kardashian tied the knot, as she was married to Damon Thomas from 2000-2004.
After splitting from Humphries, the brunette bombshell gave marriage a third chance, exchanging vows with Kanye West 2014.
Kardashian and the "Heartless" rapper welcomed four children — North, 10, Saint,7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — before finalizing their divorce last year.
