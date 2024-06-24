Kim Kardashian Loses Over 60,000 Instagram Followers After Taylor Swift Performed Diss Track About the Reality Star in London
That's karma!
According to a new report, Kim Kardashian lost more than 60,000 Instagram followers after Taylor Swift performed her diss track about the reality star at her Saturday, June 22, concert in London.
The study came courtesy of online casinos comparison service Casino Alpha.
As OK! reported, the Grammy winner, 34, gave a short speech before she performed her new track "thanK you aIMee" live for the first time, which she mashed up with her 2010 hit "Mean."
"It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s---, it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher," the blonde beauty told the sold out crowd at Wembley Stadium. "So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people."
While Swift never confirmed "thanK you aIMee" is about Kardashian, 43, the capitalized letters in the title spell out "KIM." The lyrics also seem to point at the women's drama, with Swift singing about being bullied by another girl.
"All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel," Swift sings in the chorus, while during another part of the tune, she humorously references the song title by writing, "I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues."
The animosity stems from 2016, when the makeup mogul's ex-husband Kanye West referred to Swift as "that b----" in his song "Famous."
The rapper claimed Swift approved the lyric during a phone call, which she denied. Amid the drama, Kardashian released a snippet of the call, which made it look like the Cats actress was OK with the verse, though she clarified she was never made aware of the "that b----" line.
Countless people turned on the pop star and called her a liar, with Kardashian even referring to Swift as a "snake."
However, in 2020, the full phone call was leaked, and it proved that West never informed the pop star of the "that b----" line before releasing the track. Nonetheless, neither the rapper nor his former spouse apologized.
After fans heard "thanK you aIMEE" in April, an insider claimed the SKIMS founder was "over" their feud, but just a few days after the tune's debut, Kardashian appeared to hit back at Swift by posting a photo with the crooner's former friend Karlie Kloss.
The "Cruel Summer" vocalist didn't comment on Kardashian's subtle move, as a separate source claimed Swift doesn't plan to ever mention the feud again.
"Taylor has moved on and is not looking back," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "The song is her final word."