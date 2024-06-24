Kim Kardashian Loses Over 60,000 Instagram Followers After Taylor Swift Performed Diss Track About the Reality Star in London

"It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s---, it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher," the blonde beauty told the sold out crowd at Wembley Stadium. "So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people."

While Swift never confirmed "thanK you aIMee" is about Kardashian, 43, the capitalized letters in the title spell out "KIM." The lyrics also seem to point at the women's drama, with Swift singing about being bullied by another girl.