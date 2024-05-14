Kim Kardashian Messaged Nikki Glaser Over the 'Abuse' She Endured at Tom Brady Roast

Nikki Glaser revealed she had an exchange with Kim Kardashian a week or so after Tom Brady's roast, which aired on May 5 on Netflix, where the reality star, 43, was booed.

"Kim Kardashian DM’d me on the way in," Glaser said in a recent episode of Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds’ "We're Here to Help Podcast."

"She said you killed it on the roast," the comedian, 39, continued of their messages. "And I wrote back, ‘Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you 'You f-------- killed it, girl,' which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me.'"