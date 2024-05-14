Kim Kardashian Messaged Nikki Glaser Over the 'Abuse' She Endured at Tom Brady Roast
Nikki Glaser revealed she had an exchange with Kim Kardashian a week or so after Tom Brady's roast, which aired on May 5 on Netflix, where the reality star, 43, was booed.
"Kim Kardashian DM’d me on the way in," Glaser said in a recent episode of Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds’ "We're Here to Help Podcast."
"She said you killed it on the roast," the comedian, 39, continued of their messages. "And I wrote back, ‘Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you 'You f-------- killed it, girl,' which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me.'"
The mom-of-four sent a nice note to Glaser but admitted taping the special wasn't easy.
"Aww thanks, and YOU KILLED IT, I don't know how you do this; it’s abuse, lol," Glaser said, reading out loud Kardashian's reply.
When Johnson told Glaser she should reach out to her about spending time together in the future, she replied, "I didn't get the vibe that Kim wanted to hang."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian didn't seem welcome at the roast, as the crowd got rowdy when she appeared onstage.
Despite being booed, she took funny shots at herself, her former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner and her late dad, Robert Kardashian.
"I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might," the SKKN by Kim creator joked about rumors she and Brady had a fling.
"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape," the makeup mogul continued in reference to the infamously viral video of her and then-boyfriend Ray J having intercourse during the early 2000s.
Kim went on to make fun of Caitlyn, who transitioned from a man to a woman in 2015.
"But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheek bones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes," she quipped. "I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example from you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican or even a strong, confident woman."