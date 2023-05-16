Just Friends? Kim Kardashian Turning to Tom Brady for Real Estate Advice, Insider Claims Reality Star 'Really Likes' the Athlete
It pays to have friends in high places.
According to a report, Kim Kardashian is looking to snag a property in the exclusive Bahamas neighborhood of Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club — but since she isn't too familiar with the area, she's turning to resident Tom Brady to get the scoop.
"Kim really likes Tom," one insider told an outlet. "She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay." The reality star, 42, allegedly took a trip down there this weekend to tour the area, though the athlete, 45, wasn't present.
While the insider insisted there's "no romance" between the superstars — with even the NFL's alum rep denying it — another source spilled of a possible hookup in the future, "She’s only human — he’s gorgeous!"
Their shared interest in luxe locals isn't the only thing the celebrities have in common, as both of their apparel lines are backed by exec Jens Grede. It's unclear if Kardashian purchased a home just yet, while Brady bought his years ago when he and ex Gisele Bünchden were still married.
The mom-of-four has been single since she Pete Davidson split in August 2022 after nine months together, however, as OK! reported, a source recently claimed she's "more open to dating again," and is starting to "put herself out there" more.
Meanwhile, the football player has been on the market since he and Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022. Earlier this year, reports surfaced he and Reese Witherspoon were seeing each other, but the gossip was quickly dismissed.
Still, the father-of-three has started "dating around," a source spilled to one outlet.
"He’s shopping," the source added. "He is out and about."
The Super Bowl champ has also vowed to make family his first priority after his career kept him from being at home as much as he would have liked.
"There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children," he told a publication once he retired. "They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games."
