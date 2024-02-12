Kim Kardashian Rocks Bra Top and Miniskirt in Las Vegas After Attending Super Bowl Parties With New Flame Odell Beckham Jr.: Photos
She sure knows how to turn heads!
Kim Kardashian showed some skin over Super Bowl weekend, wearing a black Prada bra top, black mini skirt and matching knee-high boots for a night out on the town.
Before the big game, the reality star's friend posted a TikTok of Kardashian, 43, strutting her stuff, and the video also revealed she was with younger sister Khloé Kardashian, who stepped out in a sparkly off-white dress and faux fur coat.
At the Sunday, February 11 game, the mom-of-two, 39, shared videos from their seats, where they danced along to Usher's halftime performance.
As OK! reported, before the match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, the SKIMS founder was seen out in Sin City with her new rumored flame, Odell Beckham Jr.
"Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps," an insider told a news outlet of the relationship. "She is not seeing anyone else right now — at least not that her close friends know of."
“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons," the insider continued. "One is that he has a 1-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods. They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."
The second reason they have been keeping things hush-hush is to "avoid the backlash" from her ex-husband Kanye West
"After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," they noted. "It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof."
Staying under the radar seems to have done wonders for the couple, as a separate insider claimed things are becoming "serious."
Though OBJ, 31, isn't a big fan of living in the limelight, the two are making compromises as they're "trying to figure out the next steps" when it comes to a future together.
The NFL alum is the first man Kim has been publicly linked to since ending things with the comedian, 30, in late 2022.
On an episode of The Kardashians, the brunette bombshell admitted she didn't want her next partner to be "old" or "really young."
She also explained why she likes to keep her romances private in the early days. "Here’s the thing: if you are seen with someone, then if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick," she said.
"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship, like, so quickly," added the fashionista. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. Like, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."