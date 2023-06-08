Kim Kardashian Admits She Doesn't Want to Date 'Really Young' Men After Failed Pete Davidson Romance
Kim Kardashian is learning from experience.
After her and Pete Davidson's nine-month fling fizzled out in August 2022, the reality star realized she only wants to date men in her age bracket.
The SKIMS founder, 42, discussed the situation with Scott Disick on the Thursday, June 8, episode of The Kardashians, in which she confessed she's seeing a new guy — though she'll only refer to her mystery love interest as "Fred."
Disick, 40, tried to guess if her suitor was an "older businessman," to which she replied, "I don't like the old thing. But I don't like the really young thing either."
Kardashian also explained why she's keeping Fred's identity secret.
"Here’s the thing: if you are seen with someone, then if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick," said the mom-of-four.
"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship, like, so quickly," she noted of her romance with the comedian, 29. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. Like, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."
The Hollywood beauty revealed she and her new guy did have an under the radar date in NYC, but since it was the same location she used to go to with Davidson, the internet assumed they reconciled — but she said that wasn't the case.
The fashionista also admitted this new guy may not be The One, noting, "I don’t want to just date one person."
"Does he meet the standards?" asked Disick, to which Kardashian insisted, "Oh, so meets the standards."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The three-time divorcée was recently linked to NFL legend Tom Brady, 45, as it was rumored she was seeking out his advice on buying a vacation home in his neighborhood in The Bahamas, but an insider claimed the two are just platonic — at least for the moment.