OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Recent Paparazzi Photos Weren't 'Doctored,' Agency Claims

kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos not doctored
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton and Prince William were photographed leaving Windsor, and social media users quickly began to wonder if it was another edited image of the couple.

Photo agency Goff Photos clarified that the pictures "have been cropped and lightened," but they were not "doctored." The Princess of Wales took a step back from the spotlight after her abdominal surgery, and online theories about her health began to trend online.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos not doctored
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted leaving Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been involved in various photoshop scandals as of late, including how Kate received backlash for using an altered snapshot on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos not doctored
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton admitted to 'editing' her family photo.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported biographer Katie Nicholl discussed how the Wales' millennial approach to royal life led to the mishap, as using apps such as FaceTune and Photoshop are common for most social media users.

"We've gotten used to the princess releasing pictures that she's taken herself, often of her children. It is a very modern way of royal photography," Nicholl told an outlet. "On this occasion, it was the Prince of Wales who took the photograph."

"In this day and age, it's probably quite normal for all photographs to be photoshopped," she continued. "You wouldn't put a magazine cover story out without photoshopping and airbrushing that image, usually."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos not doctored
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton shared a altered image of herself with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders told Nicholl that Kate made small changes to the photo.

"My sources at Kensington Palace say that these were minor adjustments, and I think that's a really important detail here," Nicholl said. "We're not talking about superimposing the Princess of Wales into an image because she wasn't well enough to be there. And that's some of the wild speculation that is flying around on the internet at the moment."

"I suppose the real question here is how much digital enhancement was done on this photograph and keen-eyed observers have noticed some unusual things," Nicholl admitted. "Not least the fact that the tree behind them is in full bloom."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos not doctored
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton will return to royal duties after Easter.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from fans creating theories based on the Instagram post, several news agencies announced they were removing it from their website.

"What's been unusual in this is that four major picture agencies pulled this photograph late last night, two more followed this morning, because they believed that they had been digitally manipulated and the extent to which wasn't quite sure," the writer shared. "That's why the picture agencies were wanting clarification."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The mom of three took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the mishap.

"The explanation has been made. An apology has been offered for any confusion, and I think you will notice that the photograph is still on the couple's social media channel. They've not chosen to take it down," Nicholl said. "The fact that Catherine has apologized for any confusion caused should hopefully put an end to [the controversy.] I think that's certainly the hope at the Palace."

The photo agency spoke to E! News.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.