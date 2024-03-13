Kate Middleton's Return Date Revealed as Kensington Palace Demands Public 'Leave Her in Peace'

Royal expert Jennie Bond warned that the public's response to Kate posting a "manipulated'' photo is a threat to her healing process.

"We are in danger of bullying a lady who is trying to recover from a very serious operation. I think of how she must be feeling this morning. Absolutely miserable, I think," Bond told an outlet.

"Her Mother's Day was obviously ruined by this row. She was photographed yesterday in the car with William," she continued. "From what we can see, she didn't look that happy, she must feel under intense pressure now whenever she's going to be seen in public."